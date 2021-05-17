A 51-year-old Atchison man landed a jail stay after Atchison Police Department authorities were called to residence Sunday afternoon in the city concerning a report about a threat made involving a knife.
Kelley J. Rutledge faces a felony complaint for aggravated assault filed Monday morning in Atchison County District Court. On Monday, May 17 Rutledge remained in the Atchison County Jail.
Police responded to a disturbance call about 4 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of South Fifth Street said Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson. The call centered on an allegation about a subject, police identified at Rutledge, who threatened a 51-year-old male with a knife. The victim was not injured.
Officers located Rutledge as he ran from the scene, and apprehended him for aggravated assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.