The Atchison Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) requested $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan Dollars to fund a feasibility study for the development of a medical school on the campus of Benedictine College. The request is aligned with the city’s 2020 strategic plan. 

A medical school is being planned that will be located on the campus of Benedictine College. The medical school will be an independent, separately governed, licensed, financed, and accredited institution that will be a tenant to Benedictine, but will work closely with them in aligning with the mission and direction of the college. 

