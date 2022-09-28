The Atchison Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) requested $50,000from the American Rescue Plan Dollars to fund a feasibility studyfor the development of a medical school on the campus of Benedictine College. The request is aligned with the city’s 2020 strategicplan.
A medical school is being planned that will be located on the campus of Benedictine College. The medical school willbe an independent, separately governed, licensed, financed, and accredited institution that will be a tenant to Benedictine,but will work closely withthemin aligning with the mission and direction of the college.
The development is being modeled after medical schools across the country such as New Mexico State University, Northern Colorado Universityand Kansas City University.
The project will have a massive impact on the economy of Atchison.Once the college is being constructed (2024-2026)there will beover 300 jobs created with an estimated $50 million economic impact. When the college is in full operation, the direct economic impact is estimated to be $80 million per year with 100 new jobs, at an average salary of over $100,000 per year.The project is equal to a Fortune 500 company coming to Atchison.
The first step required is to conduct a third-party feasibility and economic impact study, which AAEDCwill need to partner withTrippUmbach firm for the economic impact study. The firm has been recognized and utilizedonmultiple medical school developments. Benedictine College has approved the partnership and all parties are confident of themedical school’s feasibility in Atchison. A 3rdparty study is required and will be usefulin assisting with the raising of necessary funds to start the project.
As a not-for-profit, AAEDC will need to raise about $35 million to be committed by the summer of 2023 and which will be spent over the next 6 years as the college gets to self-sufficiency.
Typically, the Tripp Umbach studies are commissioned and paid for by a community economic development association such as AAEDC.The studies cost $50,000 and take 60 to 90 days to complete. The AAEDC requested $50,000 in American Rescue Plan dollars for the study and help keep the project moving forward.The city commission agreed to the request.
