Charles Conner, president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives addressed the labor challenge of today. Agriculture is a labor-intensive industry, and the tasks aren’t everyone’s favorite, Conner said. And while we need to do what we can to encourage our young people to return to our farms and ranches, he added, foreign workers are a critical part of our labor force.

 "Whether you employ foreign workers or not, the people buying your commodities and transforming your crops into consumer products heavily rely on workers,” Conner said. And right now, if someone has the choice to work standing in a milking parlor or moving into the higher-paying construction, food, or retail sectors, they will leave agriculture.