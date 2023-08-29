Charles Conner, president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives addressed the labor challenge of today. Agriculture is a labor-intensive industry, and the tasks aren’t everyone’s favorite, Conner said. And while we need to do what we can to encourage our young people to return to our farms and ranches, he added, foreign workers are a critical part of our labor force.
"Whether you employ foreign workers or not, the people buying your commodities and transforming your crops into consumer products heavily rely on workers,” Conner said. And right now, if someone has the choice to work standing in a milking parlor or moving into the higher-paying construction, food, or retail sectors, they will leave agriculture.
“There is an estimated 1 million to 1.1 million workers on our farms and ranches doing our work who could not pass a legal E-verify test in America today,” Conner said. “They don’t have proper documentation to be in this country. That workforce is 60% of our nonfamily hired workforce on our farms and ranches today. We could not function if someone came and said, ‘They aren’t legally here, they have to go back.’ Our system would collapse.” Simply put, and without the political rhetoric, Conner said, we could not replace 1.1 million workers at any price in agriculture due to the nature of the work and the competition from other sectors for those workers.
Conner spoke about the H-2A guest worker program’s flaws and potential fixes that could help our farms and ranches of today, where the work is year-round and not seasonal. Today, 375,000 workers a year come into the U.S. on the program:
Make it year-round in statute. Farms today are diversified, so the work never stops.
Make it more useful for livestock producers — again, where the work is not seasonal.
Address the inequalities in the Adverse Effective Wage Rate that is meant to establish a minimum wage for H-2A workers. The rates, because of outdated regulations, can add $1 million for every 50 employees on an operation.
Cut the red tape — and, at the very least, don’t add to the red tape that’s there. For example, Conner shared that due to regulations, say you have a group of H-2A employees in a field hired to pick a crop. There’s a truck that needs to be moved. The employees cannot move that truck because it’s not in the defined job duties that they were hired for under that H-2A program. That’s a different category of wages, he said.
Create a “blue card program” that is exclusively available to agricultural workers. This program would ensure a labor force that is stable and not moving around and would provide a path to legal citizenship.
Congress needs to do its job and pass ag labor legislation,” Conner said. “We need to protect workers already on our farms and ranches, and make H-2A more usable for the average producer. Almost 10 years ago, we had legislation that was passed by the U.S. Senate to fix the problem, but it didn’t pass the House that year.” It’s become a political talking point, Conner said.
