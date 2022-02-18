An alleged threat uttered involving a weapon during a domestic dispute between brothers landed a 30-year-old Atchison man a jail stay this past weekend and a felony complaint.
Keiflan Kelley is facing one count aggravated battery, a felony offense arising from an allegation that he threatened to commit bodily harm to his brother to his brother involving a butcher knife. Kelley heard the formal complaint announced to him Feb. 14 in Atchison County District Court. A supervised bond amount was set at $30,000. Kelly was then scheduled to return to court later in the week.
Atchison police arrested Kelley on Friday, Feb. 11 after they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Hickory Street. He was initially arrested for domestic battery and aggravated assault and taken to Atchison County Jail.
