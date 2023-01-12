Trinity Lutheran School pupils have big plans in store as they will soon be celebrating National Lutheran Schools Week 2023 with a full slate of activities.
Throughout the week of school week of Jan. 23-27 and wrapping it up on Sunday, Jan. 27 students and teachers plan to embody the spirit of the Trinity community.
The special week's itinerary awakens the Trinity Lutheran School spirit on Monday, Jan. 23 on P.J. Day when pupils, teachers and staff are encouraged to wear their "comfy" pajamas, robes and slippers for a fun day and movie entertainment in the afternoon.
The competition might turn the heat up a notch on Tuesday, Jan. 24 for Team Day. Everybody can wear their jerseys, T-shirts, or sweatshirts showing their favorite team. During the afternoon, the game plan will feature a competition with different teams represented.
The activities will become more formal for Bows and Ties Day, Wednesday, Jan. 25 when boys will wear neckties and girls will have bows in their hair to welcome Angela Naeve, a Christian recording artist. The spotlight will be on Naeve at 2 p.m. in the gym for a concert.
After the concert her CDs will be for sale.
A global celebration on Thursday, Jan. 26 highlights World Country Day when representation of a different country witll be in each classroom. The respective classrooms, countries and countries are:
> Preschool -- Canada -- red and white.
> Kindergarten -- India -- orange, whiite and green.
> First-grade -- China -- red and white.
> Second-grade -- Germany -- black, red and yellow.
> Third-grade -- Italy -- green, white and red.
> Fourth- and Fifth-grades --Australia -- red, white and blue.
> Sixth-grade -- Mexico -- green, white and red.
> Seventh- and Eighth-grades -- USA -- red, white and blue.
Enthusiasm will surely heighten on Trinity Spirit Day, Friday, Jan. 27 when all are encouraged to don Blue and Gold attire. The kindergarten versus eighth-grade basketball game is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. in the gym. Parents are welcome. During half time kiddos will celebrate the monthly Falcon Friday activities.
The slate of activities will wrap up during the 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. worship services
when students will sing and color Bible bookmarks for church members. There will be serving of donuts during Sunday School Hour in the cafeteria.
