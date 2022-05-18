Justin Pregont of Pomeroy Development gave a report on Façade Grant Program which was created to assist property owners with improving the facades of Commercial Street which had been obscured by concrete canopies for 60 years. He pointed to the three rounds of façade grants which were awarded to property owners/tenants. The $90,000 in total city grant funds leveraged nearly $600,000 of private investment in the 500-600 blocks of Commercial Street.
Resolution 3289, which created the Façade Grant Program for use throughout downtown Atchison was adopted by the city commission on April 4, 2022, with the City’s Economic Development Advisory Group considering and awarding applications. While the program was formally created on April 4th of this year, it has yet to receive any appropriation of funds.
The commission has also been briefed on a detailed plan for how the city of Atchison intends to utilize funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Rescue Plan included the $50,000 appropriation of ARPA funds for the Façade Grant Program.
The staff was given the authority by the commission to proceed with offering the Façade Grant Program this year with a $50,000 budget. However, larger eligible projects may account for the city’s official ARPA expenses to reduce the reporting burden with smaller programs such as the Façade Grant Program becoming possible because of the infusion of ARPA funds.
