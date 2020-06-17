F.W. Huston Medical Center in Winchester, under the management of Mid-America Hospital Management Company, is among 115 hospitals statewide being recognized for its exemplary achievements to improve patient safety.
The Kansas Healthcare Collaborative (KHC) recognized Kansas hospitals recently at the conclusion of the AHA/HRET-a major patient safety initiative spearheaded by the American Hospital Association/Health Research & Education Trust (AHA/HRET) and coordinated in Kansas by KHC.
F.W. Huston Medical Center received a special recognition “Highest Achievement with Distinction for Patient Safety“ for working toward AHA/HRET Network goals set by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid services (CMS) to reduce hospital-acquired conditions and preventable readmissions.
“We are pleased to receive this special recognition of our team’s patient-focused efforts to provide the best care possible to those we serve,” said CEO LaMont Cook of F.W. Huston Medical Center. “Working with the Kansas Healthcare Collaborative and its partners-as well as side-by side with our peers across the state and with national experts-has provided our team the opportunity to advance patient safety and health outcomes more efficiently and effectively.”
Since October 2016, more than 115 Kansas hospitals have worked collaboratively with KHC to achieve a 20 percent reduction in hospital acquired conditions and a 12 percent reduction in 30-day hospital readmissions from 2014 baselines. Participating hospitals placed special focus on reducing patient harm, such as falls, adverse drug events, hospital-acquired infections, and pressure injuries. Hospitals also made progress in implementing key strategies for promoting health equity and patient and family engagement.
Hospitals across the state and nation have been working since 2010 to achieve national patient safety goals established by federal agencies. Nationwide, between 2010 and 2015, an estimated 125,000 fewer patients died in a hospital and approximately &22.8 billion in health care costs were saved as a result in reductions of hospital-acquired conditions, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.
The AHA/NRET Network included more than 1,600 hospitals across 34 states and U.S. territories. The initiative was supported by CMS under contract number HHSM-500-2016-00067C.
For more information available at www.khconline.org/HIIN.
F.W. Huston Medical Center is a nonprofit organization with a vision to improve health care through patient-centered initiatives that improve quality, safety, and value. Founded in 1956, F.W. Huston Medical center exemplifies a commitment to continuously enhance the quality of health care provided to Kansans.
For more information on F.W. Huston Medical Center visit: www.fwhuston.com.
