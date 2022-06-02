The Atchison County Extension Office has recently relocated to downtown Lancaster, and the public is invited to come and see its new digs this week.
The Extension Board members are hosting an hour long public viewing commencing at 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, June 6 at its new location at 201 North Broadway Street. The office is located along the west side of the street co-located inside the same office building with Karl A. Scholz Insurance.
As of June 1 the Extension Office officially went live at its new location. The new phone number is 913-330-0050.
Extension Board members Chairman Mark Jirak, Vice-chairman Betty Fischer, Shannon Neill and Extension Agent Ray Ladd visited about their 2023 budget proposal with Atchison County Commission members on Tuesday at the courthouse.
Board members agreed the new location provides a professional environment for agents and administrative staff with expectations of cost savings related to rent and utilities.
The proposed budget includes an allocation for the hire two agents in 2023, K-State Research and Extension provides partial funding for two agents.
Board members present agreed they are exploring possibilities to form an Extension district with neighboring counties.
Other Extension Board members are Secretary Cathy Higley, Charlie Perdue and La Rochelle Young.
The Cooperative Extension Services were created nationwide as the result of the Federal Smith Lever Act signed May 8, 1914.
Former Atchison County Extension Agent Arnold Barber indicated in a book he authored “Kansas and the Agricultural Extension Service” the act made it possible for every county in the United States to have a county agent to provide information about agriculture and consumerism.
C.H. Taylor was the first county agent to serve in Atchison County. Taylor served from Feb. 3, 1915 to Feb. 2, 1918, according to Barber’s book.
Throughout the years various Atchison County Extension programs sustained extended learning opportunities for residents of all ages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.