Atchison police are investigating a recent theft that occurred at Express Lube located at 2605 U.S. Highway 73 involving thousands of dollars’ worth of automotive parts and tires.
Atchison Police Chief said 14 tires were stolen that include Goodyear Wrangler tires, Advanta ATX-750 tires and Hankook F-19 tires. The value of the tires checked in $3,040. Additionally, catalytic converters, valued at $1,500, were removed from two parked vehicle in the business parking lot.
Police have determined forced entry was made into a storage shed at the business, Wilson said. The investigation is continuing.
