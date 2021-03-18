Four different crews are currently working throughout parts of Atchison as part of the ongoing Rainbow Fiber project to expand broadband capabilities in the area, Assistant City Manager Justin Pregont recently said.
Two of these crews are working on the underground installation and the other two crews are working on aerial installation. The fiber construction contractor, North Central Service, is located at 2001 Main Street. Rainbow Communications is based in Everest.
After its completion, the project will bring the broadband capabilities to anchor institutions like Amberwell Medical Center, Benedictine College and the downtown business community in Atchison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.