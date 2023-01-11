Events recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, include both afternoon and evening events. Atchison United, the Atchison Ministerial Alliance, and other community groups are sponsoring a march that will start at 1:00 p.m. at LFM Park. Later in the day, Benedictine College is sponsoring a march from the Atchison County Courthouse at 5:30 p.m.
The afternoon Walk for Racial Justice will end at the Fox Theatre, located at 612 Commercial St., with the showing of the documentary film, “The Evers,” and a question-and-answer session with Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, one of the original Freedom Riders in the Civil Rights Movement and a friend of Medgar Evers, whose story is the subject of the film. Everyone is welcome to attend free of charge.
Benedictine College’s annual Martin Luther King Day event is set to begin at the Atchison County Courthouse (5th St. and Parallel St.) at 5:30 p.m. at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial. The march will end at the St. John Paul II Student Center on the college campus. Dr. Jacqueline C. Rivers, Executive Director of the Seymour Institute on Black Church and Policy Studies, will address the crowd in O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium. Dr. Rivers was the Opening Convocation speaker in 2018 and has been to campus many times. Her presentation will begin shortly after the group arrives from the march. It is also free and open to the public.
In addition to her role at the Seymour Institute, Dr. Rivers is also a Doctoral Fellow in the Multidisciplinary Program in Inequality and Social Policy of the J. F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard Kennedy School and is a Graduate Research Fellow of the National Science Foundation.
Born and raised in Jamaica, she earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Psychology & Social Relations from Harvard University, with an emphasis on Cognitive Psychology. She completed her Ph.D. in Sociology and African American Studies at Harvard in 2014. She was the founder and Executive Director of MathPower, a leading community-based non-profit in Boston for mathematics education reform in urban schools. From 2001-2004 she also served as Executive Director for the National TenPoint Leadership Foundation.
She has worked on issues of social justice and Christian activism in the black community for more than 30 years, committing her personal and professional life in service to the inner-city youth of Boston through the Martin Luther King Summer Scholars Program. Each year, Benedictine College sends students to work with middle and elementary school students in Boston through that program.
Dr. Rivers is currently involved in research that contributes to the understanding and improvement of black academic underachievement, with a focus on culture, family and schools. She lives in Dorchester, Massachusetts, with her husband, Reverend Eugene F. Rivers, III, a noted political advisor on faith-based initiatives and crusader against gang violence.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 in order to honor one of America's greatest civil rights leaders. It was established as the third Monday of January and was first observed in 1986. It was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time in 2000.
