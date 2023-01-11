Jacqueline Rivers

Jacqueline Rivers

Events recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, include both afternoon and evening events. Atchison United, the Atchison Ministerial Alliance, and other community groups are sponsoring a march that will start at 1:00 p.m. at LFM Park. Later in the day, Benedictine College is sponsoring a march from the Atchison County Courthouse at 5:30 p.m.

The afternoon Walk for Racial Justice will end at the Fox Theatre, located at 612 Commercial St., with the showing of the documentary film, “The Evers,” and a question-and-answer session with Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, one of the original Freedom Riders in the Civil Rights Movement and a friend of Medgar Evers, whose story is the subject of the film. Everyone is welcome to attend free of charge.

