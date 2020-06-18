Exchange Bank & Trust announces the opening of a new location in Platte City, Missouri, which will open in July. Mark Windsor, President is also proud to announce the appointment of Dan Runde as a Sr. Vice President and manager of the bank’s new location at 2443 NW Prairie View Road in Platte City, Missouri.
Exchange Bank’s newest location will offer full-service banking with competitive products and services to the community. Dan Runde, who previously worked for Exchange Bank in 1999 to 2006, is eager to return to the organization.
“I’m happy to be back with Exchange Bank,” Runde said, “a bank that focuses on customers’ first.”
Runde received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics degree from Northwest Missouri State University in 1981 and has vast lending experience in all areas of lending including agriculture, commercial and residential real estate.
He and his wife, Traci, reside in Platte City, Missouri. Their sons, Grant will be a senior at University of Missouri and Christian will be a sophomore at Highland Community College. Dan enjoys farming, hunting and bike riding. He is a member of the KCI Rotary Club.
Mark Windsor said, “as a community bank, we’re pleased to have a presence in Platte City and look forward to helping customers with banking solutions to fit their needs. Dan will be a tremendous asset and I have great confidence in his ability to manage our newest branch and our 10th location.”
