For Exchange Bank & Trust President Mark Windsor, the eve of the upcoming New Year represents a significant milestone. At the close of business that day, he will conclude his 40-year run with the bank, simultaneously passing the presidential baton to long-time Exchange colleague Charles “Chuck” Swinford.
Windsor’s career with Exchange, 600 Commercial St., Atchison, spans nearly a quarter of the bank’s 165-year existence. Following a stint as senior vice president of the State Bank of Lancaster in Lancaster, Kan., he joined Exchange as vice president of consumer loans in 1981. He subsequently served in various other officer-level capacities and was promoted to president in 2007, succeeding Rich Dickason, who was named and continues to serve as chief executive officer.
Swinford has been with Exchange for over 30 years and currently serves as executive vice president of lending, as well as market president of the bank’s branch facilities in Effingham, Easton and Troy, Kan., and Rushville, Mo.
Commenting on the forthcoming transition at the bank’s helm, Dickason stated: “We are very happy for Mark and Chuck and proud of all of their accomplishments here. From his earliest days at Exchange, Mark worked and trained diligently to achieve his goal and prove himself capable of serving as president. I am very fortunate that he chose this path, ultimately becoming my successor and performing an important leading role in helping extend the bank’s long history of progress.”
Dickason continued, “Together with his team, Mark has placed strong emphasis on enhancing our services and growing our relationships with customers. Both are key areas on which Chuck will continue to place tremendous focus in his role as president. We extend our congratulations to Mark as he looks forward to some well-deserved free time, and to Chuck as he prepares to apply his expansive knowledge and capabilities to his newly appointed position here.”
Reflecting on his four-decades-long career at Exchange, Windsor said, “For the vast majority of my adult life, I have had the great fortune of being part of this outstanding banking institution and its exceptionally wonderful staff and customers. While I will miss my Exchange Bank & Trust family and our collective role of providing customer-focused banking services to residents of my hometown and surrounding area, I look forward to catching up on a number on other activities, particularly enjoying more rounds of golf, traveling and spending more time with my daughter, Averie, her husband, John, and my twin grandchildren, Reese and Miller.”
Windsor expressed deep appreciation “for so many opportunities to grow within the bank,” and said he is “highly pleased Exchange will be in Chuck’s very capable and competent hands going forward.”
When he began at Exchange, Windsor’s principal mentors were Dickason and Swinford’s father, the late Ed Swinford, who served as senior vice president for several years.
“I find it both pleasantly interesting and ironic that the son of one of my key mentor’s will soon succeed me in my current role at Exchange,” Windsor said. “It’s like a story that has gone full circle with a very enjoyable and gratifying beginning, middle and end.”
Windsor added, “I learned a lot from Rich and Ed and will be forever grateful for their patience while teaching me the finer points and details of banking. They also fortified my sense and value of community and the importance of listening to our customers and determining the best ways to serve them.”
Founded in 1856 when Kansas was still a territory, Exchange is the longest established business in Atchison and the oldest institution of its type in the state. For 10 years running, it has been recognized as “Best of the Best” among local banks in an annual poll conducted by the Atchison Globe.
Windsor is proud of all of these distinctions and says the Globe honor is one he especially “takes to heart since it reflects the success of our efforts to consistently and effectively address evolving customer needs locally, as well as across a broader geographic region.” Such efforts have included several measures to keep up with technological expectations and developments in the banking industry, he explained.
“New technologies and methods to provide greater convenience and efficiency for an increasingly mobile society are major drivers of more recent and ongoing enhancements our team has put in place at Exchange,” Windsor noted. “All the while,” he said, “measures to keep customers’ accounts safe and secure continue to be of the highest priority.”
Online banking capabilities are among some of the more noteworthy changes Windsor said he has witnessed over the course of his four decades with the bank. Others, he pointed out, and which he attributed to the “visionary foresight of our board and hard work of our dedicated officers and staff,” include the bank’s growth in assets from $107 million 15 years ago to nearly $575 million today, and the bank’s expansion from the single main bank and drive-through facility in Atchison to seven other locations that, in addition to Easton, Effingham and Troy, Kan., and Rushville, Mo, include Leavenworth and Lansing, Kan., and Platte City, Mo.
Over the years, Windsor has lent his talents and expertise to support a number of professional and community betterment initiatives. He currently is a member of the Kansas Bankers Association (KBA) Benefit Committee, former chairman of the KBA Bank Management Committee and former chairman of the Schools of Banking, a regional organization founded by the KBA and Nebraska Bankers Association.
He is also chairman of the Atchison Area Economic Development Committee, and a member of the Riverbend Regional Healthcare Foundation, Mo-Kan Regional Council, Atchison Riverfront Development Foundation, City of Atchison E-Community Committee and Loan Committee, and Atchison Kiwanis Club.
After graduating from Atchison High School, Windsor attended Kansas State University, Manhattan, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration in 1976. Prior to entering banking, he assisted at the former Ramsey’s clothing store, which was located in downtown Atchison and owned and managed by his late father, Jack Windsor. “This experience helped develop my interest in business, ultimately pointing me to my career in banking,” he said.
Swinford’s familiarization with and interest in banking started at a young age by way of his father’s work at Exchange. He also considers agriculture to be an early influential factor in determining his career path, as he was raised in a farming environment in Doniphan County where he gained firsthand exposure to the banking needs and requirements of farmers and other rural residents.
Immediately following graduation from Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kan., where he received a bachelor of science degree in accounting in 1986, Swinford accepted the position of loan officer at the former Easton State Bank, now the Easton, Kan., branch of Exchange. He left banking for a short period, returning to the Easton facility as vice president in 1992.
Upon being promoted to senior vice president in 2007, Swinford transferred to Exchange’s main bank in Atchison. He was promoted to his present position in 2015.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my many years with Exchange and look forward to doing my part to continue the bank’s legacy of providing the best customer service our communities have come to expect,” Swinford said.
“As I get ready to take on my new responsibilities,” he added, “I congratulate Mark on his long, outstanding career at Exchange and express my gratitude for the opportunity to fill the role he has performed here with the utmost professionalism and care toward staff and customers alike. I am also deeply grateful for the opportunity I have had to follow in my father’s footsteps and to take those steps further upon assuming my new position with Exchange. He would be proud, which is a feeling I hope to help continue to inspire in anyone who has an association with this longstanding, customer-minded bank.”
A reception in Windsor’s honor and in recognition of Swinford’s advancement to president will be hosted by Exchange at a later date.
Exchange Bank & Trust is a member of the FDIC and equal housing lender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.