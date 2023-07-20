Several staff promotions at Exchange Bank & Trust have been announced, including two at the top leadership level. Chuck Swinford, president of Exchange since January 2022, has been promoted to chief executive officer, succeeding Rich Dickason, who recently stepped down from that position after 50 years as an officer of the bank.
With that change, Douglass J. Adair has advanced to the role of president. Adair also continues as chairman of the bank’s board of directors, having been elected to succeed Dickason in that position slightly over a year ago. Dickason, meanwhile, retains his longtime membership on the board and will also provide consulting services to bank management going forward.
“I have greatly enjoyed my tenure as both CEO and president of Exchange and am grateful for the opportunity to continue my relationship with this outstanding locally owned financial institution in an advisory capacity, as well as in my role as a member of the board,” Dickason said. “In stepping away from my day-to-day responsibilities, I have the utmost confidence in Chuck and Douglass and their abilities to successfully lead the bank into the future. I congratulate both of them and other officers for demonstrating their capabilities to advance in their roles here and continue the bank’s legacy of providing highly satisfying experiences for our customers.”
Swinford has been with Exchange for over three decades, where his responsibilities have included serving as executive vice president of lending, as well as market president of the bank’s branch facilities in Effingham, Easton and Troy, Kan., and Rushville, Mo.
Adair began his career with Exchange in 2008 as an assistant operations officer at the bank’s branches in Lansing and Leavenworth, Kan. In 2016, he moved to Exchange’s main bank at 600 Commercial Street, Atchison, serving for six years as vice president and later as controller. He has been a member of the bank’s board since 2018. As board chairman, he is the third-generation Adair family member to hold the position.
Other recent promotions at Exchange have involved the appointments of two new senior vice presidents, three vice presidents and an assistant vice president.
Elevated from vice president to senior vice president at the bank’s Easton branch was Tom Hall, who has been with the bank since 2012. Bob Findley was promoted to senior vice president at Exchange’s Rushville branch, where he previously had served as vice president since 2020.
Promoted to vice presidents at the main bank in Atchison were Scott Dorsey, who started with Exchange in 1991 and previously held the title of information systems officer, and Janet Umphenour, who formerly served as assistant vice president and has been with the bank since 2000. With her advancement, Umphenour also continues to serve as electronic banking officer.
Emily Herken was promoted from internal auditor to vice president of internal audit at the bank’s Leavenworth branch, which she joined in 2008. Beth Hamilton, who has served as assistant operations officer at the main bank since 2017 was made assistant vice president at that location.
Founded in 1856 when Kansas was still a territory, Exchange is the longest established business in Atchison and the oldest institution of its type in the state. In relatively recent years, the bank has grown to include several branch locations in Atchison, Leavenworth and Doniphan counties in northeast Kansas and Platte and Buchanan counties in northwest Missouri, and today has nearly $575 million in assets.
