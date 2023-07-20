Several staff promotions at Exchange Bank & Trust have been announced, including two at the top leadership level. Chuck Swinford, president of Exchange since January 2022, has been promoted to chief executive officer, succeeding Rich Dickason, who recently stepped down from that position after 50 years as an officer of the bank.

With that change, Douglass J. Adair has advanced to the role of president. Adair also continues as chairman of the bank’s board of directors, having been elected to succeed Dickason in that position slightly over a year ago. Dickason, meanwhile, retains his longtime membership on the board and will also provide consulting services to bank management going forward.