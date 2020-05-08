Mark Windsor, President of Exchange Bank & Trust, announces that Steven Boldridge has taken the position of IT Manager.
“Steven has been the Network/LAN Administrator at Benedictine College for the last 16 years and he brings a wealth of knowledge with him,” said Windsow. “Steven will be a wonderful addition to our Exchange Bank team.”
As IT Manager, Steven will be responsible for implementing and maintaining the bank’s technology infrastructure and managing its processing systems to support efficient data management and communications.
Steven, a lifetime resident of Atchison and a fourth-generation farmer, grew up and still works on his family’s farm. He is a 1992 graduate of Atchison High School and earned his Bachelor in Managing Informatic Systems at Ottawa University. He has received certification in IT Networking from Washington State University and his Cisco Network Certification from Highland Community College.
Steven is an Associate Minister of Second Christian Church under the leadership of Paul Kelley.
When not working or farming, Steven enjoys spending time with his family and his church; all of which he finds extremely rewarding and vital. Steven and his wife, Jennifer have been married since 2004 and he has four daughters, Bliss, Haven, Jadyn, and Raelyn.
“I am excited to join the Exchange Bank team,”he said. “It’s an organization that believes in honesty and integrity which are the same core values that I was raised on.”
