Evergy broke ground this morning on its new Atchison Service Center. The center, which will occupy 12 acres at 2103 Main Street, will allow employees to operate out of one site and efficiently store and secure their materials. Having all materials, vehicles and employees at one site will improve communication, coordination and outage response times for the community.
“This modern facility, with everything needed for outage response in one place, we will be able to provide better customer service to Atchison and surrounding communities,” said Jeff Martin, Evergy vice president customer operations. “We’re thankful to the City of Atchison for its assistance in making this project a reality.”
The building will be about 15,000 sq. ft. with an associated service yard and vehicle parking for company and employee vehicles. The additional space will allow for improved organization and safer travel and loading and unloading of material. The site will also feature two acres of fenced storage with room to expand. Future plans include adding electric vehicle charging stations and solar power to the building.
Design for the new center began in 2021 and was completed in early 2022. Construction for the service center is slated to begin in spring 2022. Completion of the site work and buildings are scheduled for spring 2023. Local employees will move into the building starting in summer 2023.
