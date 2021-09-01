EMPORIA – Emporia State University congratulates more than 800 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean's lists for spring 2021. A student from the North East Kansas area and the award includes:
Stetson Diveley, Severance, is one of the 800 undergraduate students named to university honor roll and School of Business Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester.
