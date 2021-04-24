Atchison County Sheriff's Office confirmed early Saturday morning that Taggart Darnell Lee had been apprehended about 2 a.m., with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol and Atchison Police Department.
Lee, 20, escaped from custody about 1:20 a.m. Thursday from the Atchison County Jail - where he had been held since Jan. 8 on charges of aggravated robbery in connection with a Dec. 31 incident.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie issued a press release Thursday that a preliminary investigation launched after the escape by Sheriff’s administration revealed that several security policies were not followed by jail security staff, which allowed Lee to manipulate a door lock and make his way into an unsecured area of the jail and then outside of the jail. A jail officer chased Lee several blocks from the jail where Lee picked up a 2-by 4-inch piece of lumber and threatened the unarmed jail officer. Law enforcement attempted to set up a perimeter, but could not locate Lee.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie confirmed to the Atchison Globe that authorities had received information that Lee had been seen in the Arrington vicinity late Thursday night.
Authorities from Kansas Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Marshals joined Atchison County deputies in the manhunt during the darkness of the night in Arrington. The KHP helicopter was also summoned to assist in the search, but was unable to fly due to the weather, Laurie said.
The search continued on Friday and the Atchison County Sheriff's office issued an alert on a red 2001 red Chevy Silverado 3500 believed to be driven by Taggert. The vehicle was located late Friday night near 262th and Lincoln Road, but unoccupied.
It was a few hours later that the Atchison County Sheriff's Office reported Lee had been taken into custody and more details on his apprehension will be released soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.