A mid-morning dispatch Wednesday for emergency responders concerning a power line caught up in a skid steer resulted in a non-injury incident, but shut down traffic in the vicinity.
Atchison Fire Department responders were initially paged out to the scene in the 900 block of Price Boulevard.
Interim Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported a skid steer loader, owned and operated by CSM Earthworks out of Easton was doing some work at a residence in the area when the equipment became entangled in overhead power and communication lines, which pulled them to the ground along with a utility pole.
Atchison County EMS ambulance responded for standby, Atchison Police Department officers and Atchison County Sheriff’s Office authorities all assisted with traffic control and Evergy personnel responded and disconnected the power lines, Weishaar said. AFD responders worked to free the equipment operator who escaped injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.