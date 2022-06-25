Dating back to before the pandemic, Atchison resident Edie TenBroek had the idea for a store to help celebrate fandoms with an emphasis on card and board games.
After some hiccups and delays, Yellow Brick finally opened in October of 2021 with what continues to be a warm and positive reception from local citizens.
“People love it, and we get people coming here all the time saying we’re so glad you are in Atchison,” TenBroek said.
The store has events for the big three card games which include Magic the Gathering, Pokémon, and Yu-Gi-Oh!
“When we do a draft on Friday night we’re usually pretty booked using up most of our tables,” TenBroek said. “We have a Discord chat we put out information on, and we get a lot of people with Magic the Gathering mostly and had some success with Pokémon events as well.”
TenBroek has expressed interest in ranging out into new and unique events involving the video game crowd.
“We’re actually talking about doing something with Esports like doing some Super Smash Bros. tournaments and doing things like that to bring in another crowd,” TenBroek said.
TenBroek has been an enthusiastic board game collector since she was a kid and was always eager to get her family involved with her infatuation.
“I begged my sisters and brothers to play board games with me when I was a kid,” TenBroek said. “When the new modern board games started getting popular in the 90s my first one was Dominion, and it was so cool and different from anything I had ever played before.”
TenBroek added plenty to her collection in the months leading up to opening her business.
“I would start acquiring new games every birthday and Christmas,” TenBroek said. “Once we thought about doing this (Yellow Brick) I really started to acquire games and storing them in my business for about six months before we opened the store.”
The store has a table fee for a group of friends or family to play board games while also earning $5 to use in the store as well.
“We’ve had families come to get out of the house and play some board games,” TenBroek said. “We’ve had some first dates here, and that’s been kind of fun to have a nonstressful way to have a first date.”
TenBroek said her main focus and demographics for this idea was to give teens a place to hang out and have fun instead of younger adults.
“We made the conscious decision to be alcohol-free,” TenBroek said. “I had a lot of people telling me you could make big bucks if you offer wine and beer, and I said I don’t want the wine and beer crowd, I want the kids. I want this to be the safe teen hangout.”
TenBroek said the type of place and environment that she aims to provide at Yellow Brick wasn’t available to her growing up.
“I didn’t have anything like this,” TenBroek said. “I was after-school home alone for most of my childhood. I think it’s very important for kids who don’t have the after-school activities.”
TenBroek also announced recently that the store will be making a move to a bigger location in August with more information on the way.
“I would like to at some point find a bigger location that is double or triple this size because we could fill it up,” TenBroek said.
