Cultural Center

The Cultural Center is proud to present a new exhibition of photographs by James Mollison, titled Where Children Sleep. The exhibition will open on September 1st, with the opening event on Friday October 6th 2023, as part of the First Friday downtown Atchison event, and will run through May 2024.

Where Children Sleep is a remarkable series of 56 diptychs of children and their bedrooms from different countries and cultures. The project explores how the sleeping spaces of children reflect their lives, personalities, backgrounds, and dreams. Each pair of photographs is accompanied by a short text that tells the story of each child, such as Dong, a nine-year-old boy from China who lives in a poor rural family and wants to be a policeman; or Ariana a nine-year-old from Paraguay who enjoys a beautiful home, has a maid and enjoys hobbies including jazz, cheerleading, gymnastics and singing karaoke; or Indira, a seven-year-old girl from Nepal who has worked in a granite quarry since she was three.