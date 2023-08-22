The Cultural Center in Atchison, Kansas, is proud to present a new exhibition of photographs by James Mollison, titled Where Children Sleep. The exhibition will open on September 1st, with the opening event on Friday October 6th 2023, as part of the First Friday downtown Atchison event, and will run through May 2024.
Where Children Sleep is a remarkable series of 56 diptychs of children and their bedrooms from different countries and cultures. The project explores how the sleeping spaces of children reflect their lives, personalities, backgrounds, and dreams. Each pair of photographs is accompanied by a short text that tells the story of each child, such as Dong, a nine-year-old boy from China who lives in a poor rural family and wants to be a policeman; or Ariana a nine-year-old from Paraguay who enjoys a beautiful home, has a maid and enjoys hobbies including jazz, cheerleading, gymnastics and singing karaoke; or Indira, a seven-year-old girl from Nepal who has worked in a granite quarry since she was three.
For the Atchison community, the exhibition will feature 20 diptychs hand-selected by the artist himself, showcasing the diversity and contrast of children’s living conditions around the world. The exhibition aims to raise awareness and empathy for the different realities and challenges that children face, as well as to celebrate their hopes and aspirations. James has said, “A single image is not that important but when you see them as a collection a pattern emerges…”
James Mollison is a Kenyan-born, English-raised, Venice-based documentary photographer who has published several books on social and environmental issues. His work has been exhibited in museums and galleries worldwide, such as the National Portrait Gallery in London, the Aperture Foundation in New York, and the Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome. He is also a recipient of numerous awards and grants, such as the World Press Photo Award, the Prix Pictet Commission, and the TED Prize.
The Cultural Center is located at 111 N 8th St, Atchison, KS 66002. The center is open from Thursday to Saturday, from 10 am to 4 pm. The opening night on September 1st will be extended until 8 pm. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit the Cultural Center website atchisonart.org
