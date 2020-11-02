The Benedictine College Music Department invites the college community, general public and all area veterans to come to a "Veterans Day Tribute Concert" on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 8, at 2:00 p.m., on the Academic Quad in front of the Ferrell Academic Center. Parking is available in the Library lot at the top of the Campus Drive. Admission is free. If there is inclement weather, the concert will be moved inside the Murphy Recreation Center and parking will be available in the large lot off Mound & 1st Street.
Multiple ensembles will perform in tribute to veterans for their service to the country and all veterans in attendance will be recognized. The program will include the Concert Band performing Mourton Gould's "American Salute" and John Philip Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever," the Jazz Band with "Jumpin' at the Woodside," the Brass Ensemble performing Henry Fillmore's "Bull Trombone" and the percussion ensemble with body percussion in "Latin Confection."
The public is encouraged to bring family and friends and take this opportunity to show your appreciation for our veterans. The college community has taken steps in unity with the world effort to combat the spread of the virus, so help us promote safety and remind each other to socially distance and wear a mask while on campus.
