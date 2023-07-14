Sawyer Brown

The Sawyer Brown band is pictured.

 Submitted photo

It’s that time of year when Atchison, Kansas celebrates the birthday of one of its famous adventurer Amelia Earhart.

The Amelia Earhart Festival Friday night Music on the Riverfront will feature Sawyer Brown, Tiera Kennedy and The Garin Nolan Trio. Garin is an Atchison native and always happy to bring his group home.