It’s that time of year when Atchison, Kansas celebrates the birthday of one of its famous adventurer Amelia Earhart.
The Amelia Earhart Festival Friday night Music on the Riverfront will feature Sawyer Brown, Tiera Kennedy and The Garin Nolan Trio. Garin is an Atchison native and always happy to bring his group home.
The venue for this festival has moved to the banks of the Missouri River in downtown Atchison.
Sawyer Brown has performed more than 6,000 shows and counting. More than a million miles behind them and still seeing the highway miles click by outside their bus window. They have twenty-three albums, more than 50 chart singles and CMA, ACM, and CMT awards on the shelf.
“This is the life and times of a travelin‘ band.” Mark Miller said, “ Be grateful for where you’ve been and be excited about where you’re going.”
Beginning as the road band in the 1980s, Sawyer Brown broke out on their own playing everything from clubs to pig roasts in those earliest days.
The band has earned its place as one of the premier live acts in music. The band began by playing 275-300 nights a year for the first decade or more of its career—and has never come off the road.
“Live is where it all comes together for us,” keyboardist Hobie Hubbard says. “The audience brings its own energy; we bring our own energy and the music—and the combination of all of that is what makes playing live so unique.”
The band’s live shows are legendary. Having been described as “the Rolling Stones of Country Music,” the band bounds onto the stage night after night, delivering its own unique brand of high-energy entertainment, and the band remains a perennial favorite at fairs, festivals, theatres, and casinos. “We love getting to hear the stories of where people have seen us play—and the number of times they’ve seen us play,” drummer Joe Smyth says.
Keyboard player Hobie Hubbard agrees: “It’s always humbling when someone comes up after a show and tells us that they hear themselves or their family in our music.”
One story at a time—that is certainly the way that the life and times of this travelin‘ band has unfolded. “What we try to do—what we’ve always tried to do, I think—is capture those moments that matter, and capture them in a song,” Miller says. “It seems to me that it’s really the small moments in life that are the big ones, anyway.” And capture those moments the band has. From the tentative moments of transition that underscore Miller’s evocative ballad “The Walk” to the moment that a guy realizes he just might have found the right girl in the band’s energetic signature song “Some Girls Do,” the band consistently manages to bring life to those moments that all too often slip by unnoticed — unnoticed, that is, until a song sings our life back to us.
And it really does all come down to those people in the audience for this band. As Mark Miller says, “We’re all this together—all of us. Just like the line in ‘Travelin‘ Band” says, ‘Now I want to take this time to thank you’—I wanted our fans to hear a thank-you come straight from me.” It is a thank-you that at this point literally hundreds of thousands of cheering fans have experienced not only on record, but at the band’s legendary live shows as well.
Sawyer Brown is about connection. In fact, it’s likely safe to say that connection continues to be the driving force of the band. As note connects to note, as singer connects to listener, as each mile of road connects to the one that follows it, the band senses—and forges—those connections every time they record and every time, they hit the stage.
“I’m a real believer that things happen for a reason—that they unfold the way they do because there’s Someone bigger than us driving this bus,” Miller said. “We know we’ve still have a lot of miles in us. We’ve got our bags packed, got our gear ready, and we’ve got plenty to sing about. We want to see where the trip takes us next.”
Wherever that may be, the lyrics to “Travelin‘ Band” will come to life during the Amelia Earhart Festival.
