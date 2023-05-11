Theatre Atchison will be holding the final local rendition of the two-time award-winning production of The Wall by Richard Lauchman Friday, May 12, at 8 p.m. before the theatre takes to the road to compete against Twelve award-winning companies from across the country and U.S. Armed Services overseas will perform at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, in Louisville, during AACTFest 2023, AACT’s, June 12 through the 17.
Award-winning Director Lanye Roate has created what festival judges have called a “Master-Class in stage direction” and, “An example of Superior Directing”.
“It jumped out on the page and we were looking for a smaller show,” Roate said. “It has to be under an hour and fit into the confines of the competition rules so that’s why we had to find a small group of actors.”
The tragic comedy is about the final moments of the two prisoners Gestas and Dimas before they are taken from their prison cell and crucified with Jesus.
Outstanding Actor winner Cameron Carlson and Excellence in Acting winner Charlie Peitsch portray these two men with incredible, professional, and emotional storytelling skills.
This performance has been rated best in its field for its direction, acting, and scenic elements. All three came together for a first-place finish at both the Kansas Theatres Association Festival and the American Association of Community Theatre’s Regional seven state regional festival. These accomplishments have advanced this show onto the National stage and will be performed in Louisville, Kentucky this June with twelve theatres competing.
Enjoy a complimentary cocktail reception before the show at 7:00 p.m. Admission is by donation, and the funds raised at this event will help pay the festival costs to take the set, and its crew to Louisville, Kentucky.
Can’t make the show but still want to donate? You can mail your contribution to Theatre Atchison, 401 Santa Fe, Atchison, Kansas, 66002. Or call the office to make a contribution over the phone at 913-367-1647.
