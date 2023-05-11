Theatre Atchison will be holding the final local rendition of the two-time award-winning production of The Wall by Richard Lauchman Friday, May 12, at 8 p.m. before the theatre takes to the road to compete against Twelve award-winning companies from across the country and U.S. Armed Services overseas will perform at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts, in Louisville, during AACTFest 2023, AACT’s, June 12 through the 17.

Award-winning Director Lanye Roate has created what festival judges have called a “Master-Class in stage direction” and, “An example of Superior Directing”.