Historian Ann Birney has been portraying Amelia Earhart for more than 20-years all across the country doe the Kansas Alliance of Professional Historical Performers.
She said the aspect of her job that keeps it exciting is without a doubt the wide variety of people she gets to educate the Atchison legend about.
“I was a little worried it would get boring but what has really made it fun is you all,” Birney said. “It’s a different audience each time from second graders to airplane mechanics.”
The crowd that showed up Friday at Atchison Public Library was indicative of that with plenty of adults showing just as much interest in Birney’s performance as the children in attendance.
A diverse amount of questions were asked about the life of Earhart ranging from her relationship with at the time president Franklin D. Roosevelt, her relationship with her family and what she would make of the progress or lack there of for women as pilots.
“I recently looked up stats for pilots that were women and it’s not much greater now if any, so that was disappointing,” Birney said.
However, Birney did say that Earhart’s main message to anyone would have been to do what they love.
“She said it’s not just about flying but just pursuing your passion,” Birney said. “She wanted whatever someone was doing to be something they enjoy.”
Jenn Roser and her young daughter Ella Roser attended the event.
“My daughter is a big Ameila Earhart fan and sat right in the front row,” Jenn Roser said. “It’s cool for female empowerment and having good role models for little girls.”
Birney did give one final in character message to any young females who one day hope to make it as a pilot.
“I hate to say it but if anyone of you wants to be involved you will need to take an axe with you,” Birney said channeling Earhart. “I hope that one day the doors are more open but in the meantime take that axe.”
