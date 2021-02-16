In recognition of Black History Month, Benedictine College’s MLK Day Committee and Black Student Union are pleased to welcome Glenn North, executive director of the Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Heritage Center and poet laureate for Kansas City’s 18th & Vine Historic, to the campus for a special presentation on Thursday, February 25, at 4:15 p.m. in the McAllister Board Room on the fourth floor of the Ferrell Academic Center. North’s talk, “To Make a Poet Black and Bid Him Sing,” will also be streamed on the college’s Facebook page.
North received an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri, Kansas City. He is the author of City of Song, a collection of poems inspired by Kansas City’s rich jazz tradition and the triumphs and tragedies of the African American experience. He is a Cave Canem Fellow, a Callaloo Creative Writing Fellow, and a recipient of both the Charlotte Street Generative Performing Artist Award and the Crystal Field Poetry Award.
North’s work has appeared in the Langston Hughes Review, Kansas City Voices, One Shot Deal, The Sixth Surface, Caper Literary Journal, Platte Valley Review, KC Studio, Cave Canem Anthology XII, The African American Review, and American Studies Journal. He also collaborated with legendary jazz musician Bobby Watson on the critically-acclaimed recording project Check Cashing Day.
