The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum will be open to the public for tours on Friday, September 17, from 12-4pm and Saturday, September 18, from 3-6pm. Tours will begin every 30 minutes. The ticket cost is $10/adult and $6/child. The museum gift shop will also be open.
This is a behind-the-scenes tour, as our exhibits are not yet installed. Tours will include a viewing of Muriel, our Lockheed Electra 10-E, and a look at the designs for our future exhibits.
This will also be the weekend of the Forest of Friendship Celebration in Atchison.
The Museum is also working with an exhibit design company called Dimensional Innovations for the many unique and interactive attractions they aim to have by opening.
“Our next big fundraising goal right now is to help build these exhibits,” Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum Director Allison Balderrama said. “We hope this museum is able to represent both science and history.”
The museum is aiming to open fully to the public in late spring or early summer after the original time window of September was delayed because of Covid.
“We’re always really excited to share what we are doing,” Balderrame said. “It’s kind of a well kept secret that we have all this out here and we are really excited to invite people in.”
In other news, The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation (AAEF) is a proud member of the Atchison Area Community Foundation and will be helping with All Aboard Atchison match day.
The gifts you give to AAEF via the Community Foundation will receive a 50% match.
Visit us to learn more about AAEF and to donate in person at the Happy Hour on Friday, August 13, from 4 pm to 6 pm, at the Atchison Event Center.
Donations can be mailed to Atchison Area Community Foundation at P.O. Box 249, Atchison, KS 66002, postmarked on or before August 15, 2021. All mailed donations must include a completed donation form (available for download at https://www.allaboardatchison.com/index.cfm)
Online giving begins August 12th & runs through the weekend.
