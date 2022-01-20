EMPORIA – Emporia State University congratulates more than 750 undergraduates named to the university honor roll. Students from this area who qualified are: Katilyn Nitz, of Cummings; Stetson Diveley, Severance; and Joshua Schmalz, of Winchester.
To qualify for the university honor roll, students earned a minimum 3.80 semester grade point average in at least 12 graded hours.
