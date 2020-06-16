Patriotism was publicly displayed from hearts and hands for all to see hear Saturday along Kansas Avenue as the Atchison Elks Lodge No. 647 hosted its annual Flag Day Ceremony.
All present sang along with patriotic music and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. The traditional ritual included a prayer and the history of the U.S. Flag.
Retired Colonel James Beesley, U.S. Army, presented a patriotic address. Beesley served numerous assignments overseas in various command and staff positions throughout his military career.
“Every flag stirs emotion,” Beesley told the group. He shared his personal experiences and heartfelt sentiments from places where he served and visited. Some of the times had brought tears to his eyes as he reflected on the flag’s history and its role as inspiration on battlefields and for patriotic songwriting endeavors. The U.S. Flag is a symbol of freedom and democracy and the sight of it stir anger or rebellion in countries where citizens have fewer rights than U.S. citizens.
Following active duty became a member of the U.S. Army Reserve and as an educator in Leadership and other fields, according to Beesley’s biographical sketch. In 2005, Beesley served as the senior military officer and Assistant Area Commander of the largest “megashelter” operation in the U.S. history in response of Hurricane Katrina from Louisiana and Mississippi that involved a processing to house, feed, and clothe more than 100,000 evacuees that included 38,000 persons sheltered at Houston Astrodome and surrounding shelters. Beesley serves as a volunteer each summer with Boy Scouts of America at Camp Geiger near St. Joseph, Missouri.
Beesley has been awarded two Legion of Merit medals, the Bronze Star Medal, six Meritirous Service Medals, the Joint Service Commendation Medal and achievement medals from the Army and U.S. Coast Guard as well as parachute badges from several nations including France, Great Britain, South Africa and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
(0) comments
