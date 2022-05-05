Ask young Otto Kanning about some of the knowledge he gained from his first-grade STEAAM class assignment at Atchison County Community Elementary School, and he might tell you he knows beans about some biotechnological agriculture.
At the start of school this past August Otto Kanning sprouted beans in a pot at home that he put on a windowsill and cared for them daily. His bean plants produced large pods throughout In October and November. In February, Otto Kanning’s plant continued to produce bean pods, and earned him the distinction of Best Bean Farmer in First Grade.
Wanda Small teaches the K-Sixth-grade STEAM, Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, Art and Mathematics courses to pupils in USD 377. One of the subjects Small touched based on for all the grades was biology, the study of living things. Small enlightened the kiddos about biotechnology and its role to improve traits and product development.
As the school year winds down the kiddos were able to apply their knowledge gained during the ACCES Barnyard Fitness and Math Family Night Barn, an ag-themed family event emphasizing the STEAAM, math and physical fitness curriculums. ACCES teachers of USD 377 and community members hosted the event at the track in Tiger Stadium to the Peterson Farm Brothers recorded tunes.
The event featured activities like Barrell Racing with stick horses and Slop the Pigs; measurement and weight activities included Jump the Creek at the high jump, Milk Bottle Ring Toss and a wooden “Milk the Cow” station. There also an Egg Toss and Math Rocks for snacks.
Andrew Eckert provided “Fitness Fun with Mr. Eckert!”
Event-goers also had the opportunities to visit pet a pup of a working breed and a young calf.
In the classroom some other STEAAM lessons for kiddos throughout the classroom also involved some livestock and plant DNA.
Small said the kindergarteners and first-grader explore inherited traits from plants and animals by pictures of parent animals and their offspring by learning many baby animals resemble a small version of their parents, but different animal and plant species have distinctly different traits. Small said the youngsters played games to learn how traits are alike and different from one another.
The third- through sixth-grade pupils did some agri-science and biotechnology experimenting by extracting the DNA from wheat germ and found the bottom of the kernel of wheat.
Small said the experiment was a hands-project from the Kansas Foundations for AG in the Classroom. The pupils experience included wearing goggles, test tubes and use of a pipette.
One third-grader, Andi Kanning, shared a story with her classmates about a mysterious birth of twin calves at the Kanning Farm. The twins’ mother is a black cow, and the bull is black. However, the twins are of different colors, one is black, and the other is red, which begged a question. Through some genealogical research of the twin calves’ parents, Andi Kanning was able to explain to her classmates that the bull’s mother was also red. Andi Kanning determined the red calf inherited its red color from its paternal grandmother.
The intermediate pupils also learned about real DNA; its appearance of a twisted ladder; and uses for chemicals that have don’t have color. The pupils made DNA models using green, red, blue and yellow beads strung along pipe cleaners using DNA pairing patterns as bracelets.
Small earned the distinction as a 2017 Henry Ford Innovation Nation Teacher Innovator Award winner.
