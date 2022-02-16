Electrical issues have been identified as contributing factors related to four of five recent fires within Atchison city limits.
Atchison Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported Investigator David Downing, Atchison Fire Department, and a Kansas State Fire Marshal investigator have been diligently working to determine the cause of the fires that have occurred within the time frame from Thursday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 12.
The only fire not linked to an electrical issue is the second of the two house fires Feb. 3 along Kansas Avenue when the fire at 1418 Kansas Avenue directly spread to the adjacent vacant home at 1420 Kansas Avenue.
“An important message that we’ve learned from all the fires are the importance of an adequately preforming electrical system,” Weishaar communicated by email to the Atchison Globe. “Some of the things the investigators learned were that electrical circuit breakers had been repeatedly tripped in days prior to the fires in some of the incidents. This is an indication that there was a fault in these systems with either the homes’ wiring or the amount of power that was being drawn through the system.”
Weishaar emphasized there are dangers associated with the use of space heater and other electrical heating devices. Heaters use a large amount of electricity even when they are correctly used and when an electrical system works as it is designed to.
Weishaar said when the system overloads, a circuit breaker trips to cut the power to that particular circuit. Whenever a breaker trips after it has repeatedly been reset that is a strong indication there is a problem that frequently leads to the cause of a fire.
“We can’t always ultimately determine this as a cause,” Weishaar said. “But there are things we can rule out and this is rarely one of them.”
Weishaar said he wants to remind everyone about the importance of a smoke detector in good working order. It was determined only one house of the recent the string of fires was equipped with a working smoke detector that functioned the way it was designed to.
A fire occurred during the night at 2:55 a.m. Feb. 4 at 921 North Sixth Street while the eight occupants, comprised of three adults and 5 children, were all asleep, according to Weishaar and Globe files.
Weishaar said in that particular incident the fire had burned through the ceiling and spread to the room below, which activated the smoke detector that woke the family, and they were all able to escape to safety and call 911. AFD crews were on the scene within three minutes.
“There’s no disputing that a working smoke detector can and does save lives,” Weishaar said. “This is also an opportunity to remind citizens in our community that we provide smoke detectors at no cost. We also install detectors and evaluate the home for proper coverage and placement.”
The additional house fires that AFD crews responded to in that time frame are: Feb. 4 at 833 Mound Street and on Feb. 12 at 927 Mound Street.
