The USD 409 Board of Education and City Commission results are in with minimal and no changes overall to both.
The commission will stay the same as Allen Reavis was the top vote-getter with 886 votes, Jesse Greenly was second with 851 and Lisa Moody was third with 778 votes. All three incumbents beat out William Murphy who 555 votes, Michael White with 327 votes, and David Deware with 272.
The Board of Education saw the return of three incumbents and one newcomer to hold four-year terms.
Carries Sowers was the top vote-getter for the school board with 1,198 votes, Diane Liebsch was second with 1,103, Deborah Eplee had 999 and Sean Crittendon had 794.
Brandi Ross earned 1,218 votes to continue serving her two years in the unexpired term she was appointed to last year.
USD 377 Board of Education incumbents, Lori Lanter, Kelli Bottorff, and Corey Neill were all successful in their respective bids for re-election. Of the three incumbents, Neill was the only one who faced opposition.
Neill garnered 226 votes to overcome challenger Trenton Beagle's 207 votes.
As of the election night count of ballots, there were 411 votes cast for Bottorff for Position 4, and four write-ins for different individuals. Lanter, Position 6 candidate, had 394 votes cast in her favor. There were seven write-in votes for other persons.
Deputy Election Officer Kaylee Vanderweide, Atchison County, said all election night results are unofficial until approved by the Atchison County Canvassing Board convenes to review the election ballots before their certification. The canvass is tentatively set to take place sometime during the Atchison County Commission 1 p.m. meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Emergency Operations Center, 10443 U.S. Highway 59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.