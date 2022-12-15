A 40-yearold Atchison man returned from Missouri to Kansas facing aggravated sex charge involving a child after time served in the Missouri prison system for child pornography.
Austin K. Kau was arrested Wednesday for an Atchison County District Court warrant for charges filed in February of 2015 for aggravated criminal sodomy. Kau is in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said Kau was taken into Atchison County Jail custody for alleged activity that involved a child younger than age 14. Police launched the investigation in December of 2014 that led to the formal complaint filed a few months later.
Wilson explained it was during the investigation when Kau was arrested and taken into custody in Buchannan County for an unrelated matter for which he was convicted and subsequently served time in the Missouri Department of Corrections until his release this week.
A St. Joseph News-Press report from Dec. 8-9, 2014, indicates Kau was charged in Missouri for promoting child pornography involving an emailed image to another person. As the Missouri child porn case was unfolding, APD authorities became aware of allegations involving young boy that occurred in Atchison, which led to the formal charges filed in Atchison County.
(0) comments
