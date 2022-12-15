Austin K. Kau

Austin K. Kau

 Atchison County Jail photo

A 40-yearold Atchison man returned from Missouri to Kansas facing aggravated sex charge involving a child after time served in the Missouri prison system for child pornography.

Austin K. Kau was arrested Wednesday for an Atchison County District Court warrant for charges filed in February of 2015 for aggravated criminal sodomy. Kau is in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.