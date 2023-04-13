As the current school year is winding down, 377 Board of Education members are planning ahead for the upcoming school year.
Board members are gearing up for the 2023-24 budget season. To kick off the season, Principal Mandi McMillan, Atchison County Community Elementary School, and Principal Ron Shelton, Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School presented their needs assessments for the facilities. Among the needs, additional aides were recommended for the elementary school, the addition of small "cubbyholes" where itinerant teachers can provide the special services to the students.
The need for desks in good condition, either new or repaired is what seemingly generated the most discussion.
McMillan and Shelton agreed there are numerous desks in each of their buildings that the desktops have become unattached throughout the school years.
Board President Lori Lanter said she was in disbelief and was unaware there was a problem with the desks. Lanter recommended the desks should be one of the top priorities.
Board members unanimously voted to accept the needs assessment recommendations as presented for consideration as they develop the forthcoming year's budget.
Board members discussed how to use the monies the district received from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding administered through the Kansas State Department of Education. The funding can only be used for certain things. Board members unanimously approved the purchase of up to 10 new Promethean SMART panels. They also approved to accept a quote from the Envision Technology Group to replace the internet cable at ACCJSHS, contingent on the E-Rate Reimbursement. Renewal for the Kansas Association of School Board and its Legal Assistance Fund was also approved.
Board members unanimously accepted the personnel report as presented that included resignations from ACCJHS Principal Shelton; Jenna Hawk-Porter -- as sponsor of senior class, National Honor Society and Junior High Student Counci; and Personal Development Curriculum; Jr./Sr. High Physical Education Teacher Austin Eckert, Jr. High Wrestling Coach Cody Phillips, and Jr./Sr. High Yearbook Sponsor Kris Boudreau.
Tonya Eckert was hired to serve as preschool teacher and Troy Hoffman as the math interventionist for grades 7-12.
Board members recognized about 30 students for their academic and athletic achievements.
Before they adjourned for the meeting, board members recessed from open session to discuss matters of nonelected personnel three consecutive 10-minute intervals for total of 30 minutes. Superintendent Andrew Gaddis was present for the entire session. Board Clerk Joy Brown was present for about five minutes. After the regular meeting session resumed, board members recessed for another executive session to discuss employee-employer negotiations initially for 15 minutes. The session was extended twice in five-minute increments. Gaddis was present for the whole session, and Brown for the final five minutes. After the regular session resumed, board members adjourned for the night.
