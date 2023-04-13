As the current school year is winding down, 377 Board of Education members are planning ahead for the upcoming school year.

Board members are gearing up for the 2023-24 budget season. To kick off the season, Principal Mandi McMillan, Atchison County Community Elementary School, and Principal Ron Shelton, Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School presented their needs assessments for the facilities. Among the needs, additional aides were recommended for the elementary school, the addition of small "cubbyholes" where itinerant teachers can provide the special services to the students.