USD 377 Board of Education members Corey Neill, Presdient Lori Lanter, Business Manager Joy Brown and Dr. Superintendent Andrew Gaddis discuss some matters during the June 19 Board meeting in Effingham. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

EFFINGHAM -- With only the bare minimum present, USD 377 leaders managed to take care of business at hand Monday in Effingham.

Board members did excuse themselves from the open session to discuss personnel matters for five minutes and an additional 15 minutes to discuss negotiations. After the public meeting resumed board members approved some hires as recommended by Superintendent Andrew Gaddis.