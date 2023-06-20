USD 377 Board of Education members Corey Neill, Presdient Lori Lanter, Business Manager Joy Brown and Dr. Superintendent Andrew Gaddis discuss some matters during the June 19 Board meeting in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM -- With only the bare minimum present, USD 377 leaders managed to take care of business at hand Monday in Effingham.
Board members did excuse themselves from the open session to discuss personnel matters for five minutes and an additional 15 minutes to discuss negotiations. After the public meeting resumed board members approved some hires as recommended by Superintendent Andrew Gaddis.
The hires for the Atchison County Community Elementary School are: Courtney Smith -- Counselor/ Social Worker; and Cyndi Geisen a part-time counselor, Nancy Linck was hired as an elementary school teacher; Jelena Newell was hired as Atchison County Community High School social studies teacher; and Maintenance Director Caleb Clement rounds out the new hires.
Supplemental positions were filled by Troy Hoffman as the Head junior high school boys' basketball coach; Tate Smith as the assistant high school basketball coach; Andrew Eckert as the head high school girl's basketball coach; and Tori Mace as the assistant girls' basketball coach for the high school. Concerning other matters at the Monday, June 19 meeting, board members: Heard updates about summer maintenance and capital improvement projects; and heard from Gaddis that the district was found to be 100 percent compliant with the Local Public Agency-Federal-aid Program Administration for the At-Risk Audit.
Board members authorized Gaddis and Business Manager Joy Brown to encumber the outstanding purchase orders and transfers to close out the budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. If the General and Supplemental State for the current fiscal year arrives in July it will be recorded as a June 2023 payment.
Items on the consent agenda were approved as presented, which included acceptance of gifts from the Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation: $34,645 for the purchase of new weight equipment; and $200 for the Future Business Leaders of America.
Board members absent from the meeting were Nancy Keith, Greg Smith, and Kelli Bottorff.
