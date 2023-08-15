On the eve before the first day of school, USD 409 Board of Education members gathered to take care of business.
Board members gathered Monday, Aug. 14 in the community room at the Board office.
Special Education Director Nichole Honeywell advised board members about some updates and proposed amendments in policies and handbooks during a first reading of the Transportation and Safety handbooks. The action will tentatively be a matter to address at the September meeting. Recommended policy changes The Transportation Handbook is new and goes hand in hand with the re-formation of a district-wide transportation department.
Regarding the safety handbook there are policies related violent behavior in school, safety issues and emergency safety interventions as recommended by the Kansas State Board of Education.
Dawn Smiith, of the English Department at Atchison High School offered a presentation about the Visible Learning strategies implemented at AHS in accordance to Kansas Standards and the ACT standards.
Dr. Renee Nugent, Superintendent of Atchison Public Schools, reported an update about the formation of the USD Bond Committee Planning Team comprised of stakeholders. The initial planning discussion bond contractors is forthcoming will be soon. Nugent said she is hopeful to update board members at the September meeting and is hopeful to present board members with information for them to make a decision in "Novemberish" in time to plan for a special bond election in spring.
Board members heard a public comment from Jackie Crosswhite, parent of dance team members. Crosswhite said the dance team members should be eligible for lettering and recognition for their participation like other students who are involved in sports and activities. The dance team members work hard and attend practices just like the students involved in any other sport.
Concerning other matters, related to personnel matters, Board members recessed from the meeting twice to go behind closed doors with Nugent to discuss privileged matters, 10 minutes to talk about negotiations and 15 minutes to talk about non-elected personnel. After the meeting in public resumed, board members unanimously approved the following actions:
> Accepted resignations from AMS: Bridgett Baker -- seventh-grade math teacher with liquidated damages, Paraeducators Brad Smith and Ryan Hurley, and Peyton Hajok -- AHS Head Track Coach, AMS head cross country coach and assistant boys basketball coach. Jeff Lux music appreciation at Central School; Paraeducator Ethan Snodgrass at Atchison Elementary School; Seymour Sage, bus driver at the service center; and Shelby Ross --ISS facilitator at AHS.
> Approved recommendations for employment: Jayme Kuhnert. a food service worker and Paraeducator Kaitlyn Lamprich, both positions at AMS; and Atchison Elementary School paraeducators, Jazmyn Leiker and Samantha Estes.
> Approved transfers: Joni Colwell as in-school suspension facilitator to seventh-grade math facilitator at AMS; and Judith Myscofski -- food service worker at Trinity Lutheran School to Food Service Site Manager at TLS.
> Approved the following supplementals for the 2023-2024 schoolyear:
AHS -- Assistant Football Coach Jordan Malcom, Yearbook Sponsor Ann Hutchinson, and Dawn Smith as new teacher mentor.
AMS -- Kylee Kottman, seventh-grade team leader, Spirit Sponsor Kenzington Hudson (fall and spring), Head Cross Country Coach Jason Curley, Head Volleyball Coach Jessica Boldridge, assistant volleyball coaches, Laura Portenier and Julie Miller, new teacher mentors are; Michelle Wilson, Kottman, and Jenny Smith.
AES -- Lisa Lowry, third-grade lunch for fall and spring, Melynda Hanson SPED Class, speech department team leader Debra Mikkelson, new teacher mentors are: Mary Liggett, Ashley Funk, Angie Gray, Erin McKelvy-Patterson, Brittany Scholz, Aimee Wilson, Kacee Henderson, Mariah Hisle, Leah Martin, Gloria Cline, Annie Schelvan, Jessica Boldridge and Tricia Regan.
