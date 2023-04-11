There is a reorganization for some key administration positions within the USD 400 Atchison Public Schools.
Board Members unanimously approved the measure following two batches of executive sessions to discuss negotiations and non-elected personnel matters.
Starting in time for the 2023-2-24 school year Head Principal LaTisha Downing will serve in the lead at Atchison High School. Assistant Principal Mark Felvus will serve the position full-time, a transfer from his current position as AHS assistant principal/activities director.
USD 409 Activities Director Tyler Lueckenhoff will serve in his new position districtwide. A transfer from his current role as Atchison Middle School assistant principal/activities director.
Commnications Coordinator Lindsey Hansen will transfer from her current position as assistant principal at AHS to fulfill Downing's position as principal at Central School. Hansen will continue to coordinate communications in the district wide capacity.
Dr. Renee Nugent, superintendent of schools, announced the administrator reorganization is in line with the visible learning platform that was initiated in the district in recent years.
The recommendation to hire as AES Associate Principal Janis Olds, third to fifth grades, was approved. Olds' hire will replace Andrew Lillie whose resignation was accepted in March to accept an administrative position in Sabetha.
Currently the assistant principal position at AMS is the only open administrator position that is open, Nugent said.
Board members approved the reorganization after they unanimously accepted the resignations as presented, which included that of Head AHS Principal Lacey Warren, effective Friday, June 30.
Warren said she has accepted a position to serve as administrative team member for the 2023-24 school year in the Shawnee Mission School District.
Other resignations from educators include from Atchison Elementary School from Amanda Clark --fifth-grade special education, Misty Collins -- art, Amy Olberding -- first grade and mentor coordinator, Paxton Throne -- first grade (and AHS assistant varsity volleyball and girls' basketball coach), Kylia Owens -- third-grade teacher and Elizabeth Jones -- grade; at AMS --Jerlyn Gormly, low-incidence special education; and from AHS Gender Sexuality Alliance Sponsor Kurt Schlanker.
> Board members also approved the following recommendations to hire for the 2023-24 schoolyear: At AES, Maggie Michalak -- fourth-grade, Julie Miller -- second-grade, Sherry Domann -- special education/speech department, Deanna Mandrick -- first-grade, Hannah Mason -- third-grade, Jaycee Nigus -- preschool, and Glenda DeShon -- third grade; at MS, Kenzington Hudson -- art teacher; and at AHS -- Kia Boyd AHS Librarian.
> Approved teacher transfers are: at AES -- Amy Siebenmorgen from physical education teacher to Special Education teacher, speech pathology assistant at AES; Angie Gray, to fifth-grade teacher from third grade teaching position, Lottie Lee from fifth-grade teacher to AMS Sixth-grade Core Support teacher,
At AMS: Kylee Kottman from seventh grade teacher to Core Support Teacher, Melynda Hanson and Courtney McCully from AMS sixth grade to AES fifth grade, and Bayley Funk, second grade to science, technology, engineering and math facilitator at AES.
> An extension of contract was approved for District Data Analyst Amanda Drury for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years via Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund funding.
> Approved supplementals are for Assistant Track Coach Michelle Fosdic at AMS; Alicia Cobleigh, AES photographer and yearbook sponsor, and for Major Club Sponsor Camile Eichorn, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, for the 2023-24 school year.
Concerning other matters:
> Warren presented an AHS Building Report and heard from students about some programs and activities implemented in the current school year like senior mentoring to younger students and some elective courses students have requested like Civil Rights and Native American Cultural studies. Spring Fling is a tradition that has been revived and will be ongoing throughout the month of April. Warren also reported that the high schoolers are reading more books from the school library.
> Nugent told board members that she is meeting with stakeholders, site council members and community leaders to inform them about the proposed bond project to improve, update and repair facilities in the district.
