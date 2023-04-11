LaTisha Downing

Central School Principal LaTisha Downing will serve as the Head Principal at Atchison High School as unanimously approved by USD 409 Board of Education members. Downing is pictured as she addresses citizens attending a public forum concerning the former Central School facility.

 File photo

There is a reorganization for some key administration positions within the USD 400 Atchison Public Schools.

Board Members unanimously approved the measure following two batches of executive sessions to discuss negotiations and non-elected personnel matters.