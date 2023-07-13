Coming sooner than later, there will be some gatherings concerning the "Essential Needs and Bold Dreams" initiatve for consideration of a bond proposal to generate revenue to fund repairs and improvements for USD 409 facilities.
Superintendent Renee Nugent reported an update to school board members present for the regular meeting Monday, July 10 at the 409 Board Office in the community room. Nugent appeared via Zoom from an out of state conference. Nugent said DLR Group has been assessing the needs in all the buildings and expect to present their findings and recommendations to teachers, staff and community stakeholders at a forthcoming meeting.
Technical Center Director Lucas Hunziger, Highland Community College, reported there are 48 Kansas Promise Scholars attending Tech Centers in Atchison and Baileyville who benefit from the government funding to pay for tuition and the tools associated with learning the trade. Hunziger talked about parking lot upgrades and facility upgrades at the Tech Center facilities.
Curriculum Director Jacque Coleman reported on the academic needs assessments and progress data of student performances in wake of the coronavirus.
Board members also approved the consent agenda, which included salary wage increases teachers and administrators and staff; approved a revision to Policy IF; and accepted a donation from an anonymous donor.
Concerning some other matters, school board members recessed 15 minutes to go behind closed doors to discuss negotiations in the presence of Superintendent Renee Nugent via Zoom platform. Board Attorney Larry Mears and Business Manager Lori Lanter. Board members returned and then took action to back behind closed doors and discuss matters of nonelected personnel with Scott. After the public meeting resumed board members: Accepted the following resignations from: Craig Handke, head wrestling coach -- Atchison Middle School and Atchison High School, effective end of the 2022-23 school year; and Glenda DeShon, An Atchison Elementary School third-grade teacher, effective immediately with liquidated damages.
Approved the employment recommendations for:
Shelby Ross -- In School Suspicion Facilitator, Atchison High School, effective Saturday, July 1; Pollyanna "Ann" Kloepper -- Part time payroll clerk and accounting software trainer, effective July 11; Cheryl Wickman -- part time payroll clerk and accounting software trainer, effective July 11; and Whitnee Hill -- food service worker --seven hours daily Monday through Friday at Atchison Elementary School, effective July 1; and Emma Davis -- summer maintenance and transportation.
Board President Carrie Sowers was absent from the meeting.
