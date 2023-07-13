Coming sooner than later, there will be some gatherings concerning the "Essential Needs and Bold Dreams" initiatve for consideration of a bond proposal to generate revenue to fund repairs and improvements for USD 409 facilities. 

Superintendent Renee Nugent reported an update to school board members present for the regular meeting Monday, July 10 at the 409 Board Office in the community room. Nugent appeared via Zoom from an out of state conference. Nugent said DLR Group has been assessing the needs in all the buildings and expect to present their findings and recommendations to teachers, staff and community stakeholders at a forthcoming meeting. 