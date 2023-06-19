Norfleet makes the grade at Missouri State University Missouri State University Special to the Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Jun 19, 2023 Jun 19, 2023 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Missouri State University Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI -- Jaliah Norfleet, Atchison, is among more than 4,700 students who attained academic excellence to earn the 2023 spring semester deans list at Missouri State University.To qualify for the academic distinction, Norfleet, an undergraduate student, enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained at least a 3.50 grade point average throughout the spring semester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News UN complains Russia blocks aid workers from area of Ukraine dam collapse; Moscow says it's unsafe As death toll rises to 81, new accounts clash with official version of migrant disaster off Greece Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 20 MO Current Conditions IA Current Conditions KS Current Conditions AP-Scorecard Roughly 100 letters with suspicious white powder sent to Kansas lawmakers, officials Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBerry Best Fudge Company has opening set for SaturdayKS WFO WICHITA Warnings, Watches, and AdvisoriesFinkey, Christopher L. 1983-2023Community tips hat to Lincoln legacy and artist tooBrittain, David R. 1945-2023Police Report, week of Friday, June 16, 2023Remembering Shannon Hill SchoolSheriff's Report, week of Friday, June 16Benedictine College dining hall sustains smoke and fire damageCell phone caper dials up Kansas trouble for Missouri woman Images Videos CommentedStanton, Audrey 1934-2023 (1)
