The record heat in Kansas continues to affect events and activities around the Atchison community including the operations of Atchison USD 409.
The school district released a statement this evening encouraging parents to pick their kids up from school early if possible instead of them traveling on school buses.
"Because of the extreme temperatures, we are concerned about bus routes home," the Facebook Statement read. "If you are able, we encourage you to pick up your child from school today in order to keep our transportation routes as short as possible."
The statement also revealed that Wednesday and Thursday of this week, there will be only morning bus routes to school.
"Afternoon routes will be canceled with the exception of Bus 31," the statement reads, "Bus routes will plan to resume as normal on Friday. If for any reason you are unable to secure transportation home Wednesday or Thursday, your child's absence will be excused."
There will be no afternoon (p.m.) pre-school on Wednesday or Thursday of this week. Preschool will resume as normal on Friday.
409 also asks parents to be patient with pick-up lines at their child's school. With increased traffic, the schools will work as efficiently as possible for park and pick-up.
HVAC is still being monitored and adjusted throughout the buildings to counter the extreme heat.
"We are making room adjustments as necessary throughout the day to accommodate," the statement reads. "Some parts of the building are much colder than others, which is to be expected with HVAC units trying to cool large buildings without respite."
As always, if you need to make weather or health-related decisions for your child due to the extreme conditions, let your school know and the absence will be excused tomorrow and Thursday.
