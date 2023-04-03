A recent lesson about the Free Little Library initiative heard in the classroom of Jerlyn Gormly early in the school year became a reality this past week at Atchison Middle School.
Gormly said it was during the class about the initiative to take a book and leave a book to encourage literacy when one of her students made a suggestion that the class should start one for the AMS community.
The suggestion turned into action, Gormly said.
Donations were accepted for books and materials, so the Atchison High School woodworking class went to work and built the library.
On Thursday, March 30 AMS students, administrators, educators, families, pen pals, and friends gathered for an Atchison Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting to ceremoniously cut the ribbon and dedicate the library in memory of Teresa Ogle, a paraeducator and longtime AMS Counselor Becky Reynolds, retired, Ogle unexpectedly died Sept. 12, 2022, after the start of the current school year and Reynolds died May 20, 2022.
Eighth-grader Isabel Arroy is credited with the Library Placement at AMS near the east entrance along Fifth Street. Arroy officially cut the ribbon.
The Little Library offers AMS students and all to have access to books to keep reading after hours, Gormley said Teresa Ogle's husband, Paul Ogle, Atchison High School science teacher, donated the inaugural batch of books in the Little Library.
"They are the books that Teresa Ogle enjoyed reading. Throughout the month of April, all the books are in Teresa Ogle's memory.
Gormley said the Free Little Library at AMS is one of a few that she knows of in Atchison.
Terry Slattery, a retired elementary school educator, installed a Little Free Library in her neighborhood along North Fourth Street. There are two others. They are located along North Third and Hickory Streets.
The initiative is a grassroots effort -- take a book, leave a book exchange as an effort to promote literacy.
