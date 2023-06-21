Brian Malm

New Principal Brian Malm takes over the helm on Monday, July 17 at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School in Effingham.  

 Submitted photo

Brian Malm, an Atchison native, will take over the helm as the new principal at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School in Effingham.

Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent USD 377 schools, announced Wednesday to the Atchison Globe. Board members approved the hire of Malm at the USD 377 Board of Education on May 10. Malm is scheduled to start his new job Monday, July 17, Gaddis said. His salary will be $85,000 a year.