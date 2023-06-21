Brian Malm, an Atchison native, will take over the helm as the new principal at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School in Effingham.
Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent USD 377 schools, announced Wednesday to the Atchison Globe. Board members approved the hire of Malm at the USD 377 Board of Education on May 10. Malm is scheduled to start his new job Monday, July 17, Gaddis said. His salary will be $85,000 a year.
Malm earned his master's in administration from the University of Kansas, Gaddis said.
Malm comes to the district with more than 20 years of teaching experience. Most recently Malm taught Biology, Advanced Placement College Biology and Enviromental Science teacher at USD 469, Lansing High School. While at Lansing Malm also served as a member of the Building Leadership Team, the Math Chair of the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation, System Integration Testing Team, and coached multiple sports.
Malm has also presented for Kansas Technical Assistance System Network, Kansas State Board of Education, Multi-Tiered System of Supports, KSDE Safe and Supportive Schools and clinician at Kansas State High School Activities Association, and track and field and cross-country coaching schools.
Malm initially obtained a BS in Animal Science and Research as well as a BS in Secondary Education and Biological Research from Kansas State University.
Malm will the fill the shoes of ACCJHS Principal Ron Shelton whose resignation 377 leaders accepted at their April meeting. Shelton served as principal throughout the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years. Shelton has plans to retire.
