Former Mayor and current Vice Mayor Abby Bartlett is returning to education after taking the both the athletic director and physical education teacher positions with St. Benedict Catholic School.
Bartlett was previously with Mammoth Sports Construction and Benedictine College as the Executive Assistant to the President.
Bartlett said she’s always been drawn to sports and working with students so returning to education always made sense to her.
“I had an opportunity to be around students who were kind of at a unique part of there lives,” Bartlett said. “I really got to know some students through a deeper level just through that interaction and I kind of missed the mentorship.”
Bartlett said she wants encourage movement and exercise but to also be someone they know has their back.
“Giving them the enjoyment of movement and maybe giving them experiences they haven’t had before,” Bartlett said. “Being someone they can lean into on a bad day and let them know they have a cheerleader in there corner whether that’s athletics or academics.”
Bartlett elaborated on how crucial building enthusiasm for exercise can be for someone at a young age instead of being glued to a phone.
“When you walk into a room and you see a kid on their phone they generally don’t look happy,” Bartlett said. “Whatever it is on their phone that is plaguing their mind it’s not something based in reality and they are giving their time and effort into something that isn’t real life.”
Bartlett said she hopes they realize how beneficial doing physical activity can be not just at a young age but there entire lives.
“You generally don’t see a sad person moving,” Bartlett said. “I think just getting up, moving and running is really important and to just know that is real life and this is something you can do for the rest of your life. You can find movement in all the things you love and you don’t have to exist in this cellphone presence.”
Bartlett praised the job that St. Benedict principal Kevin Lunsford has done to uphold that standard with the rules he’s put in place.
“I think that’s something principal has done a good job of bringing home,”
Bartlett said. “Cell phones go in bags and we are going to exist at school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.