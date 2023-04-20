The churches in the Atchison County Community School District have come together to sponsor Baccalaureate for our graduates.
The Baccalaureate Committee members cordially invite everyone to join us for the special event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at the Atchison County Community auditorium in Effingham. There will be a time of fellowship afterwards with refreshments.
The speaker this year is Jon Charles “Chuck” Armstrong. Armstrong was born and reared in Atchison County near Muscotah. After Armstrong graduated in 2004 from ACCHS he pursued a journalism degree from Kansas State University. A broadcast and published journalist, Armstrong shares his passion to help connect people and communities through storytelling.
After college Armstrong married the love of his life, Celine and they have three children. Armstrong started his journalism as he worked at several radio stations in Kansas City before he relocated to New York where he answered a call to pursue ministry. Armstrong spent a decade in the radio industry, then transitioned into bi-vocational ministry.
The founding pastor of Hope Hell’s Kitchen, Atmstrong serves as a Regional Content Director of Townsquare Media, and is a host of “The Ultimate Metallica Show”, a nationally broadcast show heard on 21 radio stations.
Armstrong’s written works are published in publications, “No Depression”, “The Boot,”“Sojourners,”“Consequence of Sound” and some others.
Commented