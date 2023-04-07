The Kasten-Regan Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the late Gene and Connie Kasten and the late Vince and Phyllis Regan. It was created to benefit graduating Atchison High School students who exhibit extraordinary work ethic by holding a part-time job during their high school years. Students can use the scholarship funds toward a higher education purpose of their choosing.

The Atchison Area Community Foundation is proud to announce six Atchison High School students as the recipients of the 2023 Kasten-Regan Memorial Scholarship: