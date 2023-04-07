The Kasten-Regan Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the late Gene and Connie Kasten and the late Vince and Phyllis Regan. It was created to benefit graduating Atchison High School students who exhibit extraordinary work ethic by holding a part-time job during their high school years. Students can use the scholarship funds toward a higher education purpose of their choosing.
The Atchison Area Community Foundation is proud to announce six Atchison High School students as the recipients of the 2023 Kasten-Regan Memorial Scholarship:
● Christine Parks has had multiple jobs throughout her high school career, working at
Massasoit Court LLC, Dairy Queen, The Fox Theatre, and currently at Theatre Atchison.
She will attend Bellus Academy in Manhattan, Kansas, to pursue a certification in
Esthetics 102.
● Breonna Tull started working at Cedar Ridge Catering and Banquet Hall as a
dishwasher. She has also worked at True Roots Massage, McDonald's, Atchison Lions
Pool, and Snow Creek Ski Resort. She will be attending Missouri Western University
and would like to study Exercise Science/Physical Science/Massage Therapy.
● Brenden Martin has had multiple jobs throughout his high school career, starting at Dairy Queen and Pete’s Steakhouse as a dishwasher/server and currently at Mueller’s Locker Room. Brenden Martin will be attending Benedictine College to study Exercise Science and play football.
● Hailey Lowery is currently working at Subway as a Sandwich Artist. She will be attending Benedictine College to study Art.
● While in high school, Konner Goodman worked multiple jobs, starting at Eddie's Five and Dime, where she helped with the diner, stocking, and pricing labels. She currenty works at Walmart as an Online Personal Shopper. Goodman will be attending Emporia State University, where she plans on studying Psychology.
● Maria Martin has been a painter for Consumer Oil and Propane since June of 2021. She will be attending Emporia State University. Maria Martin plans to pursue studies to become an elementary education teacher.
Sue Regan is a representative of the Kasten-Regan family.
“Our family is passionate about helping students who have demonstrated exceptional work ethic to achieve their higher education goals,” Regan said. These six young people are very deserving, and it’s an honor to help them pursue their dreams."
Since May of 2020, the Kasten-Regan Memorial Scholarship has awarded $23,000 to 16 deserving recipients, all of whom are or will be pursuing their higher education desires. Tim and Sue Regan hope that each recipient of the scholarship will find it in their hearts to "pay if forward' to another deserving individual from Atchison in the future.
