Atchison area and Benedictine College communities sponsored Patriots' Day 9/11 remembrances in various ways on Monday, Sept. 11.
The VEW Auxiliary Post 1175 sponsored an annual vigil at Atchison Veteran's Riverfront Park along the Riverfront.
Bradley Weaver conducted the pupils from Atchison Elementary School as they performed the National Anthem. Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson served as Master of Ceremonies and introduced Captain David Downing, of the Atchison Fire Department, delivered the message. Jim Madden , U.S. Navy, retired. performed Taps.
Several hundred Benedictine College students, faculty and staff, along with members of the Atchison community, turned out for a remembrance ceremony for the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania.
The Benedictine College chapter of the Young Americans for Freedom placed 2,977 flags, once for each victim, around the Benedictine “B” on campus as part of their 9-11 Never Forget Project.
The Army ROTC, led by Cadet First Sergeant Itxel Martin-Huesca, lowered the American flag to half-staff as a bugler played “Taps.”
“After the shock subsided, the patriotism and love for this country came out like never before,” Martin-Huesca said. “We were one nation, under God, indivisible, with a mission of fighting for liberty and justice for all.”
Benedictine College President Stephen Minnis addressed the rather young crowd on the importance of remembering how much that day affected so many Americans.
“Most, if not all, of you were not even born yet, but you’ve heard the stories, you’ve seen the footage,” Minnis said. “It is important that we remember this day, remember the victims, and remember all those who rushed to the scene to help. It is also important to remember all those who were later deployed, spent time away from home and family, and even gave their lives in defense of freedom.”
