Peitsch, center, with her fellow students and professors during the recent University of Dallas biology study trip visiting forests and volcanos in Costa Rica along with her are Professor Scott Churchill, Ph.D, left, Professor Deanna Soper, Ph.D. Brady Gallucci, Natalia Perez, Peitsch, Monique Bedolla, Yadiera Compean, Patrico Rodriguez and Laura Gaitan.
IRVING, TEXAS -- Two Atchison students are among more than 450 undergraduate students to make the fall 2022 Dean's List at University of Dallas based in Irving, Texas.
John Blonigen and Grace Peitsch earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher to qualify for the list.
Peitsch was one among a group of classmates to Costa Rica to study ecology and ecopsychology as a week-long immersive learning lab course organized by two professors. While in the country, Peitsch visited multiple ecosystems, including the cloud forest in Monteverde, the intertidal and near offshore marine ecosystems near Quepos, the Arenal volcano, and the Poas Volcano, which is home to the world's second-largest crater. The students observed a diversity of plants and animals, attended lectures in the field and participated in class discussions to reflect on their experiences, according to a press release from University of Dallas.
The University of Dallas is a nationally recognized Catholic liberal arts university with campuses in Irving, Texas and Rome, Italy. For more information about the University of Dallas visit udallas.edu.
Commented