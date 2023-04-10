230414Peitsch1

Peitsch, center, with her fellow students and professors during the recent University of Dallas biology study trip visiting forests and volcanos in Costa Rica along with her are Professor Scott Churchill, Ph.D, left, Professor Deanna Soper, Ph.D. Brady Gallucci, Natalia Perez, Peitsch, Monique Bedolla, Yadiera Compean, Patrico Rodriguez and Laura Gaitan. 

 University of Dallas photo

IRVING, TEXAS -- Two Atchison students are among more than 450 undergraduate students to make the fall 2022 Dean's List at University of Dallas based in Irving, Texas.

John Blonigen and Grace Peitsch earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher to qualify for the list.