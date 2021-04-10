Edamame Corn Salad on Lettuce

Edamame Corn Relish
1 16-ounce bag frozen sweet corn
1 16-ounce bag frozen,
shelled edamame
1/4 red onion, diced
2 Roma tomatoes, diced
1 medium cucumber, peeled, diced
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
• Red Wine Vinaigrette
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 shallot
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup vegetable oil
Lettuce Mix
4 cups chopped romaine
4 cups chopped iceberg
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 400 F.
2. On a baking sheet, add sweet corn and edamame, place in oven for 10-12 minutes or until corn starts to brown. Remove from oven, cool.
3. In a large mixing bowl, add edamame, corn, red onion, tomatoes, cucumber and garlic, mix well. In a small mixing bowl, add red wine vinegar, vegetable oil, salt and pepper, mix together.
4. Add to corn mixture, toss to mix. Set aside.
For the vinaigrette
1. In a small mixing bowl, add garlic, oregano, shallot, basil, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper.
2. With a held-held mixer-immersion blender, puree all ingredients. Slowly drizzle in oil while mixing to emulsify dressing.
To serve
In a large bowl, add lettuce, toss to mix. Add dressing, toss to mix. Evenly divide on plates. Top with edamame corn relish evenly divided among plates. Serve immediately.
Nutritional information: 8 servings; 133 calories; 14g fat (2.1g saturated); 0 mg cholesterol; 5 mg sodium; 5.2g carbohydrate; 1g fiber; 1.2g protein.
Modified from The Soyfoods Council, http://TheSoyfoodsCouncil.com.
