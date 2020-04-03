A 15-year-old Easton male sustained a minor arm injury earlier this week after his tractor turned over after he and a middle-aged Atchison man collided north of Leavenworth city limits, the Leavenworth Times reported.
The accident occurred about 5 p.m. on Monday, March 30 along U.S. 73-Kansas 7 Highway near 179th Street as the teen was westbound along the highway as he drove a 1972 Allis-Chalmers tractor, the Times report indicated a 42-year-old Atchison man followed the tractor as he drove a 2002 Toyota Sequoia. The teen had stopped the tractor in effort to turn left into a private driveway. As the teen did so, the Atchison man attempted to pass the tractor when he struck the tractor, which caused it to overturn onto its side atop highway. The Times reported the Atchison man escaped injury, but both vehicles had to be towed from the accident scene.
The Atchison Globe reached out to Major Undersheriff Jim Sherley of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office by email, but have yet heard a response to our communication.
